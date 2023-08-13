Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Holdings Trimmed by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESNT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 283.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,048,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

ESNT opened at $52.35 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average of $44.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.10. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 66.31%. The company had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $125,325.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 218,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,942,511.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $444,016 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Essent Group from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Essent Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

