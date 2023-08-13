Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 3.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 3.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In other news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $236,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

DT Midstream Price Performance

DTM stock opened at $52.57 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.81.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.87 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.13% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.44%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

