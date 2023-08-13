Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Position Trimmed by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,682,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,779,000 after acquiring an additional 206,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,354,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,616,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,002,000 after purchasing an additional 19,894 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 928,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,080,000 after purchasing an additional 39,954 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 886,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $50.05 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.79.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.58. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 65.81% and a positive return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

