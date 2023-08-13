Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases Shares of 6,705 Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weatherford International news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $3,011,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 894,909 shares in the company, valued at $53,103,900.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Weatherford International news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $3,011,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 894,909 shares in the company, valued at $53,103,900.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $861,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $87.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.52. Weatherford International plc has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $88.32.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

