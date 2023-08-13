Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,482 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 665,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,405,000 after buying an additional 111,568 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 87.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Syneos Health by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syneos Health Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.53. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

See Also

