Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Takes Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAFT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Safety Insurance Group

In related news, Director Peter J. Manning sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $40,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,193.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter J. Manning sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $40,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,193.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Srb purchased 26,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,927,666.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,710,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,707,590.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 121,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,715,626. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SAFT

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SAFT opened at $71.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.09. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $96.30.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

About Safety Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.