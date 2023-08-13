Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 7.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 14.2% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 121,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $44.36 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 276.42% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $416.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 26.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

