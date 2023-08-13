Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 19,908 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,908 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AerCap were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,729,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,599,000 after purchasing an additional 151,067 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,717,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,184,000 after purchasing an additional 255,513 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,093,000 after purchasing an additional 53,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Price Performance

AerCap stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.99. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $69.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. Citigroup started coverage on AerCap in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AerCap in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AerCap

AerCap Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.