Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 47.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen lowered Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.44.

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $564,310.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $75.79 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $620.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

Featured Stories

