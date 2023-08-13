Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZIM. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 56,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 21.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZIM shares. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.80 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $52.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.32). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

