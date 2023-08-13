Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $467,000 Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 73.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.36. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $74.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $428.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 25.06%. Analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NFG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.