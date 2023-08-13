Sigma Planning Corp Sells 6,823 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 66,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.39. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $19.55.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.64) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

