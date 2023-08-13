Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,634 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

DVN opened at $50.41 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DVN. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on DVN

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.