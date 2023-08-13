Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $583,000 Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Diodes were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Diodes by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Diodes by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Diodes by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Diodes by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diodes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIOD. Benchmark reduced their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diodes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Diodes Stock Performance

DIOD opened at $79.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.74. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $61.51 and a 1 year high of $97.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Diodes had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

In related news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 2,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $192,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,788.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,819 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $169,585.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,429.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 2,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $192,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,788.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,639 shares of company stock valued at $5,086,553 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diodes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.