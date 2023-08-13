Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,133,019.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.62. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $80.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.69.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $1.15. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The company had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.40) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 34900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

