Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in GMS were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GMS during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in GMS by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in GMS by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in GMS by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in GMS during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 80,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $5,355,949.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,911,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,446,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 80,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $5,355,949.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,911,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,446,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 31,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,070,837.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,026.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,717,270 shares of company stock valued at $115,788,574 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of GMS in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

GMS opened at $72.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.85. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $76.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. GMS had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

