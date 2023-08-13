Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases New Shares in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 122.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 19.25 and a quick ratio of 19.25. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

QS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen downgraded QuantumScape from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 144,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $1,466,477.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 766,495 shares in the company, valued at $7,772,259.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 76,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $658,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 700,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,315.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 144,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,466,477.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 766,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,772,259.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 471,599 shares of company stock worth $4,045,322. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

