Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,270 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 872.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 776.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average of $36.10. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on AIRC. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIR Communities) (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 25,797 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

