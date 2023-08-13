Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Stake Lessened by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 455,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,172 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $11,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter worth $281,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 10.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter worth $294,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 29.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 31,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter worth $506,000.

TWNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

