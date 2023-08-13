Federated Hermes Inc. Has $11.03 Million Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,518 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.72% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $11,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2,379.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Further Reading

