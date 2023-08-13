Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 5,906 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cabot were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Cabot from $111.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Cabot Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CBT opened at $71.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.54. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $83.74.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.25%.

Cabot Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.