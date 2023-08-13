Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,298,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 235,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1,228.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,094,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day moving average of $55.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

