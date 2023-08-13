Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in RLI were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RLI during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in RLI in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in RLI by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of RLI stock opened at $131.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.21. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $100.96 and a 1 year high of $149.65.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $381.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.35 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.93%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

