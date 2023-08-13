Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXS. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 160.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 34.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

In related news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXS opened at $55.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.84. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.95.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

