Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $590,000 Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Timken were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 0.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 164,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 2,606.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Timken by 5.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Timken during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Timken during the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. Citigroup lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.22.

Timken Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TKR opened at $77.37 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $58.35 and a 12-month high of $95.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.41.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.06). Timken had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $2,556,555.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,669,544.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,259,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

