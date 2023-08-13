Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $11,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,181.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $156.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.91 and its 200 day moving average is $161.49. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $139.63 and a one year high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.