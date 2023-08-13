Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $474,000 Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Albany International were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Albany International by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $417,218,000 after buying an additional 51,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Albany International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,431,000 after purchasing an additional 30,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Albany International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,423,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,380,000 after purchasing an additional 17,856 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Albany International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,080,000 after purchasing an additional 29,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Albany International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,082,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albany International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $91.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.85. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $76.97 and a 52 week high of $115.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Albany International had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $274.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

