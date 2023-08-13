Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Denbury were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Denbury by 553.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,925 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,464,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Denbury by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,022,000 after acquiring an additional 620,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Denbury by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,259,000 after acquiring an additional 440,841 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Denbury by 470.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 492,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,687,000 after acquiring an additional 406,063 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial cut Denbury from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Denbury from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Denbury from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denbury has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Shares of DEN opened at $91.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Denbury Inc. has a one year low of $73.13 and a one year high of $104.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.24 and its 200-day moving average is $87.38.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $328.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.83 million. Denbury had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Denbury’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

