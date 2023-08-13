Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 140.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 24,171 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 9.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,976,180.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $85.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.43. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $64.55 and a 1-year high of $93.15. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.02%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also

