Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $587,000 Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $2,751,706.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,519,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,578,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $632,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,974 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,471 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $61.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.43.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $489.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.22 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

