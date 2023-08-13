Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $77.31 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.10 and a 52 week high of $91.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 23,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $1,824,515.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,383,351.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 23,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $1,824,515.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,383,351.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 6,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $503,408.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,640,615.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,740 shares of company stock worth $3,622,781. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

