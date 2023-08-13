Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $624,000 Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Yum China were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Yum China by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,253,000 after buying an additional 72,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Yum China by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,916,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after buying an additional 12,280 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Yum China Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.71. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.38%.

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.