Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Medpace were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Medpace by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Medpace by 1.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Medpace by 5.8% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 3.7% during the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Medpace by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.67.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 21,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $5,558,421.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,709.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 21,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $5,558,421.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,709.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,197 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,706. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $266.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.37. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.30 and a fifty-two week high of $269.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.66.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Medpace had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 72.88%. The business had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

