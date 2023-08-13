Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 14,659 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,659 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.28% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $10,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 3,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $138,531.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,754.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.63.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $38.48 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.85.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

