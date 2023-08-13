Federated Hermes Inc. Has $10.67 Million Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $10,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 7,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 34.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $2,336,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,926,846.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,540 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.11 and its 200-day moving average is $54.91. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $95.20.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

