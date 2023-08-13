The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 158.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 577,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 353,959 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 392,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 31,608 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 11,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $386,346.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,182,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,278,352.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 13,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $434,044.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,043,312.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 11,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $386,346.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,182,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,278,352.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,882. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

CG opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.68. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 123.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CG. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

