Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 707,179 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 579,654.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,301 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 707,179 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $8,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 55,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $924.76 million, a PE ratio of -131.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.44. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $140.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.04 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Roth Capital lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Digital Turbine from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Turbine

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $43,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 304,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,229.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

