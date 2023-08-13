Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 790,479 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.48% of NeoGenomics worth $10,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 206.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $14.06 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

