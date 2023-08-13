Federated Hermes Inc. Has $10.51 Million Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,191 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $10,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 19,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.60. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 2.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

