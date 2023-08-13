Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,811,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,458 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.71% of GrafTech International worth $8,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 15.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,534,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,476,000 after buying an additional 438,296 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 73.5% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th.

GrafTech International Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of EAF opened at $4.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.36. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 4.10.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.18 million. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 40.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrafTech International Company Profile

(Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.