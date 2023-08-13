Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 6,255 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $9,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% during the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

TAP stock opened at $64.22 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 401.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,025.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TAP. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Molson Coors Beverage

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.