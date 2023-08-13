Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 17,526 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 600,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $10,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 97.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $592.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 13.65%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

View Our Latest Report on AMAL

Amalgamated Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.