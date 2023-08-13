Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,176,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,130 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $10,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,671,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,104,000 after buying an additional 95,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,119,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,301 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,352,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,892,000 after purchasing an additional 514,124 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,352,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after purchasing an additional 514,124 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,145,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,862 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $911.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.18. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85.

Insider Activity at Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 100.69%. The company had revenue of $48.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tycho Peterson sold 70,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $597,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,338.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Nitin Sood sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $38,320.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,927.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tycho Peterson sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $597,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,338.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,613 shares of company stock worth $2,006,083 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ADPT. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

