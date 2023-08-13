YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Raised to $55.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on YETI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered shares of YETI from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of YETI opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.09. YETI has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $49.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.45.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.69 million. YETI had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 31.03%. On average, analysts forecast that YETI will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YETI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at $241,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 106.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 102,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 52,834 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 40.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,231,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,511,000 after purchasing an additional 923,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of YETI by 25.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,699,000 after acquiring an additional 119,943 shares in the last quarter. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

