Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,963 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $9,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 208.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. TD Cowen cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.07.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA opened at $101.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.97 and a 200 day moving average of $138.69. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.43 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.62.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. Moderna’s revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $5,257,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,292,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $5,257,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,292,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total value of $147,565.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,631,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,913,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,002 shares of company stock valued at $44,049,408 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

