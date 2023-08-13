YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Raised to $57.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut shares of YETI from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

YETI Price Performance

YETI stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. YETI has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $49.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.45.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. YETI had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.69 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YETI will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the second quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 1,104.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

