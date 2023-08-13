Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $173.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.25. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

