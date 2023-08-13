Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $121.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $135.76.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Insider Transactions at Ralph Lauren

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,132,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

