Insider Selling: Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Insider Sells $7,119,000.00 in Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $7,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at $81,752,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $208.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.90 and a 1 year high of $210.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.54.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 27.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 249.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 28,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.57.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

