Steven Henry Gunby Sells 34,159 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 34,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $6,248,364.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,745,543.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Henry Gunby also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

On Thursday, August 10th, Steven Henry Gunby sold 44,479 shares of FTI Consulting stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $8,080,055.14.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $187.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.09 and a fifty-two week high of $205.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $864.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.85 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCN

Institutional Trading of FTI Consulting

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.